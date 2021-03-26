Netanyahu associate offered Arab MKs positions to form coalition - report

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported on Friday that in an attempt to form a coalition of 61 seats, several Arab MKs were offered positions by Netanyahu's office, The Jerusalem Post
's Hebrew sister newspaper Maariv
reported.
According to the report, MK Ahmad Tibi and MK Osama Saadi were offered the jobs of were offered the position of "Arab Affairs Minister" and a deputy Minister for "handling violence in Arabic society."
Both the Ta'al party and Ahmad Tibi himself have denied this report saying "A deliberate falsehood and a spin not worthy of a response," and adding that this was "Nonsense, such a thing never existed."