Netanyahu, Bolsonaro discuss cooperation to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv reported on Thursday.
Netanyahu offered to share Israeli know-how with Brazilian industries to help them produce medical equipment. He also offered to establish an on-going dialogue between Israeli and Brazilian experts to share what Israel has learned in its own efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Bolsonaro congratulated Ntanayhu on forming an emergency unity government and Netanyahu expressed the solidarity of the Israeli public with the people of Brazil who are facing a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Brazil is expected to suffer over 125,000 COVID-19 related deaths by August, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.