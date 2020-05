Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the shooting incident that occurred in the city of Tira on Saturday, in which two officers were shot.

"I strongly condemn the shooting incident that occurred against police who were there working to fight crime on the scene. I wish a quick recovery to the police officers who were injured in the incident," he said.

"We will continue in the fight against crime and violence in the Arab sector, and we will bring to the criminals to justice," he added.