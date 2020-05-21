Netanyahu cuts Bennett’s security detail to three months

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Thursday to cut short the amount of time former defense minister Naftali Bennett will have the security detail usually given to former ministers of the office to just three months.



According to Yamina MK Matan Kahana, a person who served as the nation's defense minister and was exposed to a variety of details usually has a security detail for five years.



He called the decision "very odd" and a "risk." He added that “it is not wise to mix national security with politics.”



Unless changed, Bennett will not have security detail guarding him by summer’s end.