Netanyahu directs more budgets for Israeli aid to Honduras, Guatemala

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that additional budgets be allocated for the Israeli aid for Honduras and Guatemala in the wake of the damage done to the countries by recent hurricanes, his office announced Thursday.
A joint Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry delegation
travelled to the Republic of Honduras last week to help the country following the devastation left behind by hurricanes Eta and Iota. The delegation has been on the ground for three days assisting cities suffering from hurricane damage and providing guidance to local leadership.