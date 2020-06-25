The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu expected to announce more restricted zones

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2020 20:47
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the Ministerial Committee on Restricted Zones on Thursday evening and is expected to announce more restricted zones as Israel faces a surge of coronavirus patients.
This is a developing story.
    
Military Intelligence Directorate head in COVID-19 quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 09:18 PM
US Senate backs sanctions on China if Hong Kong autonomy is restricted
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:44 PM
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:42 PM
Coronavirus: Active cases pass 6,000; 668 new diagnoses in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:27 PM
WHO: Coronavirus vaccine not certain, maybe in a year
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:27 PM
French consortium wins further approval for saliva-based COVID-19 test
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:10 PM
88-year-old woman, resident of 'Golden Age' senior center, dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:09 PM
High school students say planned annexation 'will mean apartheid'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:03 PM
WHO head: Coronavirus pandemic getting worse globally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 06:30 PM
Ashkelon resident indicted for posting threats targeting Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 06:12 PM
US Supreme Court bolsters Donald Trump's power over rapid deportation
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 05:54 PM
Gilead's remdesivir set to be Europe's first COVID-19 therapy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 05:21 PM
Lod soccer team bus driver catches COVID-19, unclear if team can play
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 05:07 PM
India claims China amassed troops along border, violating of agreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 04:58 PM
IDF spokesperson Zilberman begins quarantine after exposed to COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 04:17 PM
