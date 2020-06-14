Netanyahu, Gantz and Friedman meeting on annexation ends with no solution

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman ended their meeting on Sunday afternoon with an agreement to meet again on Monday for future discussions.

The two met to discuss the possible ways to advance US President Donald Trump ’s Deal of the Century. The meeting also included Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

According to Channel 13, Levin presented various paths forward which include annexing the Jordan Valley without the West Bank, some West Bank settlements and even a symbolic annexation on a much smaller scale, which the news channel called 'annexation-light.”

The report also claimed that Friedman is presented with the task of finding a compromise between Netanyahu and Gantz seeing as the US allegedly wants Israel's government to reach an unanimous position before the annexation takes place.

Israel announced it intends to annex the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank in July. The Deal of the Century was drafted by the Trump administration to lead to the formation of a Palestinian state on the remaining 70% of the West Bank.