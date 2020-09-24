Netanyahu: Full lockdown is needed for two weeks, followed by closure

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with the coronavirus cabinet Wednesday that a full lockdown for two weeks, followed by a loosened closure of two weeks, is needed to curb the coronavirus morbidity rate, according to Walla news.

"Morbidity in Israel is rising and the number of serious is rising. We have heard from experts that if we do not take steps we will reach the abyss immediately. We are now required to impose a full closure for two weeks, then continue in two weeks of closure."