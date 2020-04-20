Netanyahu-Gantz meeting ends with no agreement

MK Yair Lapid lashed out against Gantz on Twitter on Monday, writing "either you fight corruption or you're a part of it. In Blue and White they've chosen a side."

Michael Hauser Tov tweeted that the Regulations Committee will not discuss the laws against Netanyahu today, adding "The correct headline is Gantz prevents the advancement of the laws and not Gantz approved their being placed on the Knesset desk."

"The matter is dependent now on the will of Netanyahu to do it," the source told Ynet. The meeting on Monday was meant to attempt to bridge other disagreements holding up negotiations.

A Likud statement after the meeting said, "Efforts for unity are still ongoing with the intention of forming a national emergency government as soon as possible."

"There was progress in discussions throughout the night, Gantz arrived [at the prime minister's residence] in order to see if it's possible to bridge the remaining gaps," the sources told KAN. Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. Although Blue and White sources indicated on Saturday night that the two sides were close to a deal, an agreement was yet to be reached Sunday night, and the party is concerned about the Likud's ongoing delays. Sources in the Blue and White Party told KAN news that the two parties still hadn't reached the point where they would sign an agreement.

No unity agreement was made between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz after a 90-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on Monday.Reports suggested that Gantz and Netanyahu disagreed over the Judiciary Committee.After leaving the prime minister's residence, Gantz headed to the Knesset, where he is expected to allow the advancement of proposed legislation that aims to disqualify Netanyahu from forming a government.Netanyahu left a meeting about elderly homes early on Monday, stating that he needs to deal with forming a government.A source involved in the negotiations between the two parties told Ynet early Monday morning that an agreement could be signed and that the negotiation teams spoke throughout the night and arrived to an agreement concerning the prime ministerial rotation between Gantz and Netanyahu.