Netanyahu, Gantz meet to clear the air

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met on Thursday to resolve disputes between them that have come up since the formation of their government on Sunday.In a joint statement released after the meeting, both men said the meeting went well and dealt with a variety of issues on the national agenda to help the citizens of israel. The relationship of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz hit a snag in their first week working together due to behavior by Gantz that Netanyahu saw as "a finger in the eye," sources in Likud said on Wednesday night, confirming a report on Channel 13.The sources said Netanyahu was upset with statements Gantz made in an interview with Channel 12 in which he blamed Netanyahu for a clause in the coalition agreement guaranteeing a residence for both of them funded by the state during the entire term. The Likud sources said that in fact, even though Gantz will live at home in Rosh Ha'ayin until he becomes prime minister, his home will be funded by the state during that time, with a staff, cleaning and security.Netanyahu also did not like a statement Gantz made in the interview ruling out bypassing the Supreme Court if it does not let Netanyahu serve as alternate prime minister under Gantz in a year and a half. Ronen Tzur, an adviser to Gantz, told Army Radio on Wednesday that he expected Gantz to become prime minister sooner than November 2021, because of Netanyahu's criminal cases.