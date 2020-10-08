Netanyahu holds telephone call with Australian PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Thursday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.The two discussed ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the effectiveness of using lockdowns in dealing with the second wave of the virus. Netanyahu praised his counterpart for the success of the closure in the Australian state of Victoria, and said that Israel is beginning to see results following its second national lockdown.The two also discussed the opportunities arising from the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain and the changes in attitudes toward Israel in the Arab and Muslim world.