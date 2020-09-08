Netanyahu: I am confident we will get through the coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech on Tuesday, after meeting with Beit Shemsh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch, that: "We have to keep to the Health Ministry's guidelines, this is the only condition that will help us succeed in our fight against the coroanvirus."

In referring to the state of the economy, Netanyahu said that its "in fair shape."

The prime minister also added that he instructed the relevant bodies to promote rapid coroanvirus tests to help ending the infection chains.

Finally, Netanyahu spoke about the accusations against senior police and state attorney officials, who allegedly abused their powers for political gains.