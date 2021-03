"97% of those who died from the coronavirus were not vaccinated with two doses," tweeted Netanyahu. "That is why I am not prepared to tolerate the disruption of health guidelines and the delegitimization of vaccines that cynical politicians I addressed today are doing. I have zero patience for fake news while I fight to save lives. Go get vaccinated and save your lives!"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed outrage at officials and politicians delegitimizing coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, stating "I have zero patience for fake news while I fight to save lives."