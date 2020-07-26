The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: Iran's military will not establish itself along our border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 26, 2020 12:58
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday morning during the weekly cabinet meeting that Israel is "following a consistent policy that does not allow Iran's military to be established along our northern border."
He explained, "We cannot undermine our security and we cannot threaten our citizens. We will not suffer a blow to our forces. Along with the defense minister and the chief of staff, I am conducting ongoing situational assessments."The IDF is prepared to respond to any threat," he concluded.
Gov't approves 'check for every citizen' program
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 01:38 PM
Gov't approves reduced coronavirus cabinet composition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 01:27 PM
Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 11:49 AM
Yair Lapid: Incitement against protesters has erupted in violence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:59 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico reports 6,751 new cases, 729 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 03:26 AM
Coronavirus: US reports 74,818 new cases, 4,099,310 total – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 02:11 AM
US sends envoy to press for peace talks in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:28 AM
Britain to boost ability to handle space threat from Russia, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:16 AM
Tunisia's president picks new prime minister amid political crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:10 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 51,147 new cases, 1,211 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 12:53 AM
Maurice Petty, famed NASCAR engine builder, dies at 81
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 12:41 AM
US man held under suspicion of murdering French wife – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 12:31 AM
Yitzhar settlers throw rocks at Border Police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 11:36 PM
NHC says hurricane Hanna getting closer to South Texas coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 09:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 94 intubated, 312 in serious condition, 455 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 08:31 PM
