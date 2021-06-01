Netanyahu: Israel to fight Iran's nuclear development despite US tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will work to prevent Iran's amassment of nuclear weapons even if it resulted in tensions with the United States, Walla reported.
However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz critiqued Netanyahu, saying that the disagreement between Israel and the United States over Iran should be resolved behind closed doors and not "in defiant discourse that harms Israel's security."
