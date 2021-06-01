The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Israel to fight Iran's nuclear development despite US tensions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2021 15:47
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will work to prevent Iran's amassment of nuclear weapons even if it resulted in tensions with the United States, Walla reported. 
However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz critiqued Netanyahu, saying that the disagreement between Israel and the United States over Iran should be resolved behind closed doors and not "in defiant discourse that harms Israel's security."
Three Yamina candidates oppose joining unity government
Knesset cafeterias to reopen for seating
Two pilots killed in Iran fighter plane mishap -state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2021 12:07 PM
Liberman mocks legal challenge to Bennett becoming PM
Dubai offers Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 year olds
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2021 11:39 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 15 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Iran arrests Chinese man accused of posting pictures of women online
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2021 09:26 AM
New York police charge man with hate crime for assault on Asian woman
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2021 09:14 AM
Israel must increase activity against Iran, says outgoing Mossad head
Woman who went to Syria and returned to Israel flees mental institution
Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2021 08:38 PM
France's Macron says US spying on European allies is not acceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2021 07:34 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz meet with US Senator Graham during Israel visit
Russia says it is ready to use force to stop 'unfriendly' actions - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2021 05:22 PM
Police arrest 7 ultra-Orthodox protesters light rail construction site
