Netanyahu: Israel's citizens chose a right-wing government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked his voters soon after final election polls were announced late Tuesday night."My thanks to the citizens of Israel! You have given the Likud and the Right a massive win under my leadership," Netanyahu tweeted.The polls made it obvious that "the great majority of Israel's citizens are on the Right, and that they want a strong and steady right-wing government that will keep Israel's economy and security safe," he continued."This is what we will do," he concluded. "Love you!"