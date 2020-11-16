Netanyahu, Katz announce NIS 800m ‘safety net’ plan for students

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday evening the launching of a NIS 800m ‘safety net’ plan for students hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis."We promised to care for our students," Netanyahu said, "and we kept our word." Scholarships to students in need will be fast-tracked with those awaiting answers on receiving the aid to know by January 2021.Technical and Educational Colleges will also be given access to the funds to allow young people to gain skills in both sectors.The Social Equality Ministry and the National Union of Students will offer benefits to tens of thousands of students engaged in community programs.The Education Ministry will offer students who are studying to be teachers priority spots working in their day care programs. Due to the 'capsules' outlay, the ministry is recruiting thousands of teaching aids to ensure young children are able to study in small groups to prevent a third lockdown should COVID-19 infections rates go up.The Labor Ministry is also meant to offer students employment options.Universities will be granted a one-time 50% reduction in security costs, relieving some of the costs students must pay.