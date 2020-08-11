Netanyahu offers aid to Lebanon in phone call with Macaron

In a phone conversation with French President Macaron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first praised his handling of the explosion in Beirut and then said that Israel is willing to offer humanitarian aid to Lebanon under the condition that it will be directly distributed to the local population, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.Netanyahu also said that in order to prevent future disasters of such as the one that happened, the missiles and explosives that Hezbollah has planted should kept away from the civilian population in Lebanon.The prime minister added that if Hezbollah thinks that it can solve the crisis in Lebanon by creating a crisis with Israel it would be a huge mistake.