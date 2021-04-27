The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu on Gaza rockets: Our enemies should not test us

"After the Security Cabinet meeting, we decided to prepare for every scenario," Netanyahu said. "That is the instruction that I and the defense minister gave."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 27, 2021 13:48
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, March 14, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, March 14, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israel is ready to react to any developments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, after terrorists launched over 40 rockets at Israel in the past four days.
"After the Security Cabinet meeting, we decided to prepare for every scenario," Netanyahu said. "That is the instruction that I and the defense minister gave."
"I don't suggest that our enemies test us," he added.
Still, Netanyahu expressed hope that Monday night's quiet from Gaza will continue.
As for the recent violence in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the police is working to maintain public order while ensuring freedom of worship.
“I think that there is a drop in the number of violations, and that is positive, of course. We want to go back to full law and order and we will fully enforce the law,” he stated.
On Monday, the Security Cabinet authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to instruct the IDF to react strongly if Gazan terrorist groups launch more rockets on the heels of a weekend that saw more than 40 rockets launched into southern Israel.
The ministers also voted in favor of an operational plan to strike Hamas.
UN Special Envoy Tor Wennesland and Egypt said Hamas does not want an escalation, Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT), told the security cabinet.
Terrorists launched three rockets from Gaza into Israel in the early hours of Monday morning. Iron Dome missiles intercepted two, and one projectile exploded inside the Gaza Strip.
More than 40 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip into the South since violence began on Friday.
The IDF responded with fighter jets and tank fire on Friday, but it refrained from doing so since then. On Monday, the army denied reports it had reinforced troops near the Gaza Strip.
Security officials tied the escalation in Gaza to rioting in Jerusalem by Arabs. Some attacked police over the closure of a plaza outside the Damascus Gate, a popular hangout during the holy month of Ramadan, and some posted videos on TikTok of themselves attacking visibly Orthodox Jews on the streets of the capital, as well as other cities. The Arab rioters were joined by right-wing extremist Jews on Thursday, some of whom attacked Arabs.
Udi Shaham contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza rockets
