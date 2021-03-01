Netanyahu says Iran 'clearly' behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

The MV Helios Ray , a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit overnight by a blast above the water line that a US official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull.

"This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," Netanyahu told Kan radio.

Asked if Israel would retaliate, he repeated previous statements about his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capacity and added: "We are striking at it (Iran) all over the region."

