Public Security Minister Amir Ohana announced on Army Radio on Monday evening that he intended to override Israel police chief Kobi Shabtai's decision to cancel the flag march."We do not usually interfere in these type of decisions made by the police, but because of the national and political importance of the incident, we want to make the decision ourselves - and it will happen in the next day," said Ohana.Responding to Ohana on Twitter, Labor MK Gilad Kariv called his announcement "another chapter in the outgoing government's attempt to leave a scorched earth behind."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scheduled a meeting in his office to discuss the much-discussed upcoming flag march on Monday evening.The march was scheduled to take place on Thursday until its route, which went through Damascus Gate, was rejected.Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana will also be at the meeting.