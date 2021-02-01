The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu thanks Modi for response to Delhi embassy attack

Modi responded that India is committed to security and will continue to cooperate with Israel to fight terrorism, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 15:03
People examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi in 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS/PARIVARTAN SHARMA)
People examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi in 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PARIVARTAN SHARMA)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's efforts following last week's bombing near the Israeli embassy to India.
Netanyahu thanked Modi on Monday for working to protect Israeli representatives.
Modi responded that India is committed to security and will continue to cooperate with Israel to fight terrorism, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.
Netanyahu also praised India for manufacturing coronavirus vaccines and wished Modi luck in his country's vaccines rollout.
They agreed to have Israel recognize Indian certificates for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and vice-versa.
A bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi on Friday. There were no casualties and no damage to the embassy building. Indian police said the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).
A previously-unknown terrorist organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, affiliated with Iran, took responsibility for the attack. Indian security forces began interrogating Iranian nationals who recently entered the country, according to local media.
A one-and-a-half page long letter from the attackers found at the scene promised that the attack was just the “trailer” for Israel. It called former IRGC Quds Force commanded Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike, and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in an operation Iran has blamed on Israel, “martyrs.”


