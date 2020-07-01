The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu to announce a new restricted zone due to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 21:12
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the committee of ministers via telephone, to announce a restricted zone due to the spread of coronavirus, according to Israeli media.
Bars, restaurants close in most of California as coronavirus surges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 10:23 PM
Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise over 200,000 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 08:14 PM
Boston officials vote to remove statue of Lincoln and enslaved Black man
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 07:55 PM
Four Netanya residents suspected of fraud, targeting French hospitals
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 07:40 PM
Trump administration sends out teams to guard monuments on July 4th
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 07:26 PM
Coronavirus: 634 new patients since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 07:23 PM
PA territory to enter full lockdown starting Friday due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 06:54 PM
Pompeo says US aims to extend UN arms embargo on Iran longer than expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 06:51 PM
Street in Bnei Brak to be quarantined after 60 diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 06:10 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll from confirmed cases rises 176 to 43,906
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 05:45 PM
Bennett to establish of a 'civil coronavirus cabinet'
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/01/2020 05:39 PM
Saudi-led coalition launches military operation against Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 05:32 PM
Chief Rabbi of the Israel Prison Service faces criminal charges
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 04:51 PM
French-born rabbi sworn in to Knesset
Three injured in a car accident near Kibbutz Na'an
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/01/2020 04:17 PM
