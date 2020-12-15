Netanyahu to appoint deputy Mossad head as next Mossad Director

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put forth the Mossad's deputy chief - known only as "D" - as his nominee to replace Yossi Cohen as the next director of the Mossad in June 2021, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday afternoon.The appointment must still be approved by the Civil Service Advisory Committee, also known as the Goldberg Committee, but the prime minister generally has almost complete discretion on who runs Israel's elite spy agency. Technically, the agency is a part of the Prime Minister's Office, so no cabinet or Knesset approvals are needed.Until the recent discussion of elections, the announcement was expected to wait until later in the spring.Sometimes the next chief of the Mossad is picked as little as a month before the current chief is set to exit.For example, Cohen's appointment was only announced in December 2015 with his taking over in January 2016.Likewise, Netanyahu often agonizes over such appointments until the last moment and also uses them to garner loyalty from those seeking them.
However, it appeared that Netanyahu wanted to announce the appointment before elections are announced. This avoids either the scenario where critics try to block any future appointment during election season or where he loses the premiership before Cohen is due to step down in June.There was no announcement from Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, though officially the coalition deal with Likud gives him veto power over such senior appointments.Further, Gantz's spokeswoman has told The Jerusalem Post in the past that he would make sure to weigh in on such roles.However, Netanyahu has been known to sidestep Gantz on a range of decisions.
Former Mossad deputy chief Ram Ben Barak and other former officials said that "D" was a highly qualified and worthy candidate. He is also viewed as close to Cohen and was involved in normalization deals that the current Mossad chief helped push forward with moderate Sunni Arab countries. D's identity cannot be revealed until he is cleared by the vetting committee.
Gantz issued a statement following Netanyahu's statement, saying that "the Mossad has many significant and crucial challenges for keeping the State of Israel and its citizens safe. We will wait for the approval of the Goldberg Committee and wish "D" the best of luck in his role."