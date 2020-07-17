Netanyahu to cabinet: Put me, Gantz in charge of schools

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the cabinet to place him and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in charge of the education system, Walla reported early Friday morning.
According to the media outlet, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit responded to Netanyahu, saying the authority over schools "belongs to the [newly-appointed] Education Ministry Director-General" Col (ret.) Amit Adri.
Netanyahu made his suggestion at a cabinet meeting over Israel's new coronavirus restrictions.