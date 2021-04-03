The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to call meeting on ICC investigation of Israel

Israel has until April 9 to respond to an ICC letter it received last month informing it that a war crimes investigation had been opened.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 3, 2021 21:53
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a meeting Tuesday to determine whether Israel should participate in the ICC's war crimes investigation or boycott the matter, according to reports in the Israeli media.
Israel has until April 9 to respond to an ICC letter it received last month informing it that a war crimes investigation had been opened.
At issue is Israeli activity during the 2014 Gaza war, its response to the Hamas led Great March of Return and settlement activity as of June 13, 2014.
Israel has the option of presenting an argument as to why a probe in unnecessary. Should Israel opt to respond, it is expected that it could dissuade the court given that Israel independently investigates IDF activity and the court is suppose to be active in situations where there is no domestic judicial redress. 
Israel's argument against settlement activity is expected to be less effective.

The Jerusalem Post reported last week that no meeting had been held on the matter. 
According to Israeli media reports, Tuesday's meeting will include officials from the Justice Ministry and the Defense Ministry. The country at present has no Justice Minister.
Israel has to date participated only inadvertently in the process, and has believed that it is in the country's best interest not to be formally involved in a proceeding like this one that it deems illegitimate. 
The former Trump administration had denounced the ICC, which is also investing US activity in Afghanistan and had imposed sanctions on its top official. Neither Israel or the US are parties to the Rome Statute which governs the court. 
The Biden administration has been supportive of Israel with respect to the ICC, but on Friday took a step in the court's direction and removed the Trump era sanctions against ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and removed Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the issue with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi when the two spoke on Friday.
"The Secretary of State clarified that the United States does not agree with the Court’s activities with regards to the Palestinian matter nor with the Court’s attempt to exercise its authority against non-member countries, and noted that the United States will continue to uphold its commitment to Israel," Ashkenazi he tweeted on Saturday.
"I emphasized Israel’s firm position against the Court’s jurisdiction to him, and Israel’s absolute commitment to protecting its citizens and soldiers. 
"I clarified that the PA’s active involvement in advancing the case and the investigation will harm any chance of progress whether that be at the political level or the situation on the ground. The Palestinians’ activity has a destructive impact on relations with Israel," Ashkenazi said.


