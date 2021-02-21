The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to hold first strategic discussion on Iran nuclear deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 13:33
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold his first strategic discussion on the Biden administration's intent to return to the Iranian nuclear deal on Monday, according to Channel 12 news.
Leaders in the defense establishment, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Mossad chief Yossi Coehn and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, will attend the meeting.
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,164 new cases, 6.4% of tests positive
Youth suspected of killing woman while drunk driving released within day
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,214 infected, 58% vaccinated
Kinneret rises by another 2.5 cm, now 56.5 cm below upper red line
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 3 million vaccinated with second dose
Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2021 04:49 AM
Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout start
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2021 03:21 AM
Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2021 12:32 AM
US administers 61.3m. doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:44 PM
Tel Aviv vaccinates 2,240 people for coronavirus over the weekend
At least one killed in protest in Myanmar - emergency service
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 01:47 PM
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:27 AM
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 09:39 AM
Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 08:53 AM
US administers 59.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 12:52 AM
