Netanyahu to hold first strategic discussion on Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold his first strategic discussion on the Biden administration's intent to return to the Iranian nuclear deal on Monday, according to Channel 12 news.
Leaders in the defense establishment, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Mossad chief Yossi Coehn and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, will attend the meeting.
