Netanyahu to speak at Muni Expo 2021 on Thursday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 20:29
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday at the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel conference, called Muni Expo 2021.
PayPal looking to buy Pinterest in $39 bln deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:49 PM
Saudi FM, US Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:45 PM
Opposition manages to pass bill on Knesset floor
Seventeen people killed in a road accident in Cairo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:31 PM
Hezbollah condemns bombing in Damascus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 05:10 PM
MKs separated by ushers in plenum melee after opposition bill falls
Law to cancel women's IDF service defeated in Knesset
UNICEF confirms four children killed in Syria's Idlib attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:18 PM
Russia, hosting Taliban at international conference
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:16 PM
Quota of Gazan merchants passing Erez Crossing to increase by 3,000
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:20 PM
New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:17 PM
4 Israelis arrested for scamming Germans for over €1 million
Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 PM
Airplane makes emergency landing in Haifa
