The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu transfers some responsibility of coronavirus management to IDF

By CODY LEVINE  
JULY 27, 2020 15:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that he has transferred partial responsiblity of the management of the coronavirus crisis in Israel to the Defense Ministry and the IDF.
The decision was made in coordination with Minister Michael Biton and Professor Roni Gamzu, together with the Director General of the Ministry of Defense and the Deputy Chief of Staff of the IDF.
Netanyahu convenes security meeting to discuss Lebanon events
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 04:22 PM
Netanyahu on Lebanon: A serious security event
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 04:02 PM
WHO says travel bans cannot be indefinite; countries must fight virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 03:33 PM
PM Netanyahu tells ministers to submit coronavirus management plan
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/27/2020 03:24 PM
Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 03:15 PM
Vietnam reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to a hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 02:59 PM
Computer error leaves over 90 patients with incorrect coronavirus results
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 02:33 PM
Spain FM: Hagia Sofia must remain part of humanity's shared heritage
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 01:30 PM
Russia says it thwarted planned militant attack in Moscow
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 01:15 PM
Hamas turned down airport, seaport in return for disarming - report
Philippine leader threatens govt takeover of 'lousy' telecom firms
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 12:16 PM
We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 12:02 PM
Bavaria to set up COVID-19 test centers at border crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:40 AM
Indonesia reports total number of coronavirus cases top 100,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:37 AM
Education Ministry: 2,576 students, teaching staff have coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 10:55 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by