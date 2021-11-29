Netanyahu trial: Case 4000 testimony bumped up to January

The State Attorney's office plans to move the testimony of witness Shlomo Filber in the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu up to January, Channel 13 reported on Monday evening.

Filber accused Netanyahu of bribery in case 4000 after carrying out his illegal orders during his time as Communications Ministry director-general from 2015-2018.

