A few days before ending his term as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu asked the officials in charge in the Prime Minister's Office to replace the chiller system in the central air conditioning unit at his personal residence in Caesarea, at an estimated cost of between NIS 70,000 and NIS 120,000, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to Kan, the PMO vehemently refused to provide the funding, and Netanyahu was forced to fund the repairs to his villa in Ceasaria by himself.