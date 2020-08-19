Netanyahu: UAE deal means flow of investments in Negev

Netanyahu stressed that "our acquaintances in the UAE" are "very interested" in the agricultural, water and solar energy developments in the Negev. The prime minister stated that the UAE was interested in investing in the Negev with their sovereign wealth fund, worth about a trillion dollars, adding that he was sure that the Negev would show the UAE the possibilities existing there.The prime minister lamented claims that the deal with the UAE including arms deals between the US and UAE or the cancellation of annexation plans for parts of the West Bank, calling such claims "fake news." Netanyahu also claimed that the Israeli economy was doing well, considering the circumstances of the coronavirus crisis, and that the media was trying to make it look worse than it actually was.

The normalization deal between the UAE and Israel will provide a stream of investment to the Negev, promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.