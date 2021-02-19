Netanyahu visits falafel stand in Or Akiva, promises financial aid

He promised to take care of business owners and the country's self-employed citizens while blaming other politicians and legal advisors for preventing the public from economic relief.

"It's an outrage that irresponsible politicians and legal advisors want to prevent the public from receiving the financial aid that it deserves," Netanyahu said.

"Just as we did with the [coronavirus] vaccines, pushing Israel to be first in the world, we will do the same with our economy and boost it to new heights in the upcoming year," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon visited a falafel stand in Or Akiva ahead of the upcoming elections on March 23 and promised to help Israel's self-employed citizens.