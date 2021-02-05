Netanyahu vows to appoint Arab minister

Speaking with Zoabi at his official residence in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said Zoabi would be appointed as the minister in charge of advancing Arab society in Israel. “I am proud that Nael Zoabi, a respected educator who has dedicated his life to advancing Arab society, has joined the Likud,” Netanyahu said.

After weeks of high-profile speculation, Netanyahu revealed that Zoabi would be Likud party’s first-ever Arab candidate. But it was later revealed that he will be placed in the unrealistic 39th slot on the list.

Netanyahu called on Arab citizens to cast their ballots for Likud , instead of the Joint List that split in two on Thursday.

“Arab citizens are sick of wasting their votes on parties in the opposition,” Netanyahu said. “Only the Likud can guarantee to improve their lives, and that is exactly what we will do.”

Zoabi thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to run and for what he has done for the Arab sector.

“Israeli Arabs want to be part of the Israeli success, and that is why they’re coming to the ruling party, the Likud,” he said. “I promise to serve both Arab and Jewish citizens with all my might.”

“This is the first time an Arab-Muslim citizen has joined Likud.”