Netanyahu: Negotiating with Moderna for additional vaccines

Israel is in discussions to receive additional doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday."We have signed a supply agreement with them for a certain amount, and we are negotiating with them over additional supplies, and I hope that following the conversation, we may complete the negotiations quickly," Netanyahu said in a video statement.The company has not revealed how many doses it committed to Israel, but its Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks told The Jerusalem Post that it will be “a good amount in terms of immunizing those who need it the most."He noted that he had a discussion with the company's CEO Stéphane Bancel: I must tell you that their CEO was very friendly. My policy is to bring as many vaccines as possible from as many sources as possible to as many citizens as possible in as little time as possible."Netanyahu's announcement came one day after Moderna reported that an interim analysis of its Phase III clinical trial showed 95% efficacy.