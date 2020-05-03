Netanyahu: We intend to adopt an American model of economic support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressedl representatives of small business owners on Sunday in a video call and told them that while Israel did well in handling the coronavirus outbreak, it could learn a thing or two from other countries as well.



Citing the example of the US, Netanyahu said that the Americans had been much more effective in how they provided financial aid than Israel had been.



Saying that Israel tied distributing funds with various processes such as meeting bank requirements and filling out forms, Netanyahu said the country aims to and will adopt “an American model that transfers the funds in a much more direct way.”



Addressing the business owners on the screen, Netanyahu said the funds approved to help them will be delivered during the upcoming two weeks.