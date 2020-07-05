Netanyahu wishes Trump happy 4th of July

Happy Independence Day, America! The state of Israel sends our heartfelt appreciation to @realDonaldTrump and the people of the U.S. as you celebrate the shared values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Thanks for being such a close friend and ally! July 4, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Saturday night to wish US President Donald Trump a happy 4th of July, in honor of American Independence Day."Happy Independence Day, America!" Netanyahu tweeted. "The state of Israel sends our heartfelt appreciation to @realDonaldTrump and the people of the U.S. as you celebrate the shared values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Thanks for being such a close friend and ally!"He concluded the tweet by adding the US and Israeli flags.