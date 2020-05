Dvora Chen, a former senior employee at the Attorney-General's Office, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial could last 4-5 years, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.Chen and attorney Zion Amir have been analyzing the legal perspective of Netanyahu's trial, which began Sunday. "Netanyahu is repressing the trial. For now, the defense team is focused on stalling for time. The whole thing will take 4-5 years," Chen said.