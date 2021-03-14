The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Neuroscientist Yoram Yovell drops out of Zelekha's Economic Party

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 15:46
The highly-respected psychiatrist and neuroscientist Prof. Yoram Yovell announced on Sunday that he would be dropping out of the election race as the third place candidate for former Finance Ministry accountant-general Prof. Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party.
He will be replaced by Prof. Elian Elkirnawi, who has been moved up one spot on the list.
Prof. Zelekha said that the party respects Yovell's decision, adding that its "a shame that the agenda-filled pressure campaign," as he referred to it, "denied Yovel from serving the Israeli people in the Knesset."
He said that the public doesn't believe the "fake polls," and that he still believes he will be the "big surprise" of this election cycle.


