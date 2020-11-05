Nevada official: More ballots could be lawfully received next week

A Clarke County, Nevada official has said they could still receive more ballots next week that will need to be counted under the law, Reuters has reported.In a press conference, he said he hopes to get the bulk of mail ballots already received into the county's system by Saturday or Sunday, and added that they expected to be able to give an updated ballot count at 1pm ET on Friday, following the counting 51,000 ballots currently being tallied. He further said that he was not aware of any improper ballots being processed.