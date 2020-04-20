The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New coronavirus regulations for areas with Muslim majority during Ramadan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 20:00
 New coronavirus regulations were rolled out for areas of Israel with a majority of Muslim residents as well as east Jerusalem for the duration of Ramadan. 
The regulations,were rolled out after a discussion held between Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, the Police, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the National Security Council. 
From 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. every day, all businesses in towns with a Muslim-majority population and in East Jerusalem will be shut, except for pharmacies and critical industries. All crowds contravening Health Ministry guidelines will be dispersed.
The current restrictions, which will be enforced by an additional 3,000 police officers, will be in place for the first 10 days of the holy month before being reassessed.
 
