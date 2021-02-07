The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New Ebola case detected in eastern Congo, health ministry says

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 21:07
 A woman has contracted Ebola and died in a new case of the virus detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the city of Butembo, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The woman was found with symptoms of the virus in the town of Biena on Feb. 1 and died in hospital in Butembo on Feb. 3.
She was married to a man who had contracted the virus in a previous outbreak. It was not yet clear if the case marks the start of a new outbreak or if it represents a manageable flare-up from an outbreak in the region that killed over 2,200 people between 2018 and 2020, the second-most in the disease's history.
"The provincial response team is already hard at work. It will be supported by the national response team which will visit Butembo shortly," the ministry said in a statement.
More than 70 people who came into contact with the dead woman have been tracked and the places she visited are being disinfected, said the World Health Organisation, which is helping with the response.
Samples have been sent to Kinshasa to confirm the link to the previous outbreak.
"It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak," the WHO said in a statement.
Congo's equatorial forests have been a breeding ground for the Ebola virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and is spread through contact with body fluids.
The country has experienced 11 outbreaks since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double any other country.
The emergence of more cases could complicate efforts to eradicate COVID-19, which has infected 23,600 people and killed 681 in Congo. A coronavirus vaccination campaign is expected to start in the first half of this year.
However, an Ebola vaccine and a well-drilled health system means the country is better-placed than ever to deal with outbreaks, even in urban settings. Ebola has a much higher death rate than COVID-19, but unlike coronavirus it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers.
US administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 10:21 PM
Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 10:09 PM
S.Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine due to its limited protection
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 09:25 PM
Health Ministry reports 2,629 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Shepherd crosses Syrian border into Israel, detained by IDF troops
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone fired by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 07:36 PM
Iran calls on UN to respond to alleged Israeli threats - report
Anti-Netanyahu protest to take place outside court during PM's trial
Hermon site to reopen for visitors tomorrow
Gov't approves appointment of Hashem Hussein as chair of Exemptions Cmte.
Zarif: Compensation not pre-condition for reviving nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 05:31 PM
IDF fires warning shots after suspects cross Lebanese border into Israel
Synagogue in Modi'in Illit broken into, Torah scrolls stolen
Three arrested on suspicion of raping 10-year-old girl - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,624 infected, with positive rate of 9.4%
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/07/2021 08:16 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by