New Labor leader Merav Michaeli removing Labor from government

Michaeli opposed entering the coalition when then-Labor leader Amir Peretz and MK Itzik Shmuli became ministers in Netanyahu's government. Now that she replaced Peretz, she said her first step would be overturning his decision.

Shmuli has been negotiating to join Blue and White and could remain a minister in that capacity.

"I will remove Labor from the corrupt government of Netanyahu," Michaeli said. "If Peretz or Shmuli stay, they won't be part of Labor."

Michaeli said she will listen to overtures from party heads who want to run together with Labor, but she would not hurry to accept them. She said she preferred to wait for next Sunday's primaries for Labor's Knesset list.

"I just started," she said. "But I will talk to everyone."

