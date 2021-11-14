New mortgage reform to make loans simpler, easier to compare

The Bank of Israel announced Sunday a series of new measures to reform the market for mortgages.

The new measures will give borrowers better transparency and tools to compare different offers, and make the process simpler and more efficient.

Under the new measures, banks will be required to provide the customer with a standard approval in a uniform format, which, in addition to the mortgage plan that is offered, will also include three additional standard packages that will be chosen by the Bank of Israel.

Each plan will show the projected total interest rate, the total projected payments in the entire mortgage period and the highest monthly payment expected according to the forecasts.

In addition, the time for granting the approval will be shortened to just a few days, and all applications and approvals will be available online at all the banks.

Following the reform, the customer will be able to better understand the mortgage terms offered to him and their implications for future payments, to more easily compare the various offers given to him by different banks. This will increase the power of the consumers and make the market more competitive, the central bank said.