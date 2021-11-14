The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New mortgage reform to make loans simpler, easier to compare

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 13:17
The Bank of Israel announced Sunday a series of new measures to reform the market for mortgages.
The new measures will give borrowers better transparency and tools to compare different offers, and make the process simpler and more efficient.
Under the new measures, banks will be required to provide the customer with a standard approval in a uniform format, which, in addition to the mortgage plan that is offered, will also include three additional standard packages that will be chosen by the Bank of Israel.
Each plan will show the projected total interest rate, the total projected payments in the entire mortgage period and the highest monthly payment expected according to the forecasts.
In addition, the time for granting the approval will be shortened to just a few days,  and all applications and approvals will be available online at all the banks.
Following the reform, the customer will be able to better understand the mortgage terms offered to him and their implications for future payments, to more easily compare the various offers given to him by different banks. This will increase the power of the consumers and make the market more competitive, the central bank said.
Shooting incident in Jerusalem's Emek Refaim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 01:12 PM
Jerusalem: Ethiopian-Israelis protest outside gov't ministries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 12:35 PM
Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president - officials
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 12:20 PM
US's UN ambassador to visit Yad Vashem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 12:06 PM
UK's Queen Elizabeth to miss Cenotaph service due to back sprain
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 11:28 AM
Israel Police officer convicted for sexual harassment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 11:01 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 220 new COVID cases, 100 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 10:36 AM
Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police barracks
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 10:06 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 07:41 AM
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 07:12 AM
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 06:42 AM
Cyclist seriously injured in Be'er Sheva car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 03:07 AM
Queen Elizabeth to appear publicly for first time after hospital stay
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 02:06 AM
Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 11:03 PM
Clashes between settlers and Palestinians south of Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 10:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by