A new poll broadcast on Channel 13 on Tuesday night found that New Hope had fallen into a third place tie with Yamina at 11 seats, behind the Likud's 27 and Yesh Atid's 19.

Another poll, broadcast on Channel 12 predicted 28 seats for Likud, 19 for Yesh Atid, 14 for New Hope and 12 for Yamina.

Meretz did not cross the electoral threshold in Channel 12's poll.