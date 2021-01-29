The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New US envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2021 22:26
The new US Iran envoy spoke with British, French and German officials on Thursday as the United States explores how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal former US President Donald Trump abandoned, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"It was to take stock of the dossier and to assess what our state of mind is," a European diplomatic source said of US special envoy Rob Malley's conversation with the British, French and German foreign ministry political directors.
A second source confirmed that the discussion took place but offered no details. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck by Iran and six major powers and committed Iran to restricting its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief from the United States and others. Malley was a member of the US team that negotiated the deal during the Obama administration.
US President Joe Biden has said if Tehran returns to the pact, Washington would do so as well and would then seek to build a broader pact to also deal with Iran's development of ballistic missiles and support for proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.
Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and revived US sanctions. Iran in 2019 begin violating the deal, including by enriching larger quantities of uranium to higher levels of purity.
The Biden administration has insisted Iran resume complying before it would. Tehran argues that Washington abandoned the agreement and should return before Iran does.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the time it would take Iran to make enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon has fallen to three or four months from over a year under the deal.
"From our perspective, a critical early priority has to be to deal with what is an escalating nuclear crisis as they (Iran) move closer and closer to having enough fissile material for a weapon," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at an event in Washington on Friday.
The talks with the British, French and German officials are likely only the first step in consultations that will ultimately bring in China and Russia, the other major powers in the pact, and, eventually Iran itself.
French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted on Friday as saying any new negotiations would be very "strict" and should include Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional adversary, Al Arabiya television reported. 
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:14 PM
'Netanyahu King of Israel' Golani soldiers sing, IDF slams them
Hundreds protest against police in Umm al-Fahm, four arrested
'Israel's hospitals will soon have to make life-or-death choices'
Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe, adding to shortfalls
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 08:45 PM
Germany-Israel ‘rescue’ flight can’t depart, government didn’t meet
Proud Boys supporter, who US says had ammunition pleads not guilty
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 06:01 PM
White House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin asks release of Nalvany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 05:49 PM
Biden administration to send team to Kabul for peace process consultation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 05:08 PM
Italy blocks sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 04:15 PM
All Tel Aviv beaches banned due to rain-induced pollution
B'Tselem: Jewish settlers use herds to damage Palestinian fields
J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 03:44 PM
Robinhood restricts buying of fractional shares in GameStop, other stocks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 02:26 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,106 sick, 10,164 in quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by