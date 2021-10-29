The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New US sanctions contradict claim to seek return to nuclear deal - Iran

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 21:52
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday new US sanctions imposed against Tehran's military drone program contradicted Washington's claim to seek a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, state media reported.
"The imposition of new sanctions reflects the completely contradictory behavior of the White House (which) speaks of its intention to return to the nuclear accord and continues to impose sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.
The US Treasury Department said on Friday that the United States had issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it said threatened regional stability. Iran says its drone program is for defensive purposes.
