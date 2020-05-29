New York City on track to reopen on June 8

New York City is 'on track' to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.

The most populous U.S. city, which has become the epicenter of the country's coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet all the metrics the state has set for a safe phased reopening, Cuomo said.