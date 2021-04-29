New York City will 'fully reopen' on July 1, Mayor de Blasio says

New York City plans to "fully reopen" on July 1 after more than a year of coronavirus-induced closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, after vaccinating a large percentage of its 8 million residents."We are ready for stores to open for businesses to open offices, theaters -- full strength," de Blasio said on MSNBC.The mayor said his optimism on the city's imminent return to normal reflected the success of a massive drive to get New Yorkers vaccinated. He said 6.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the city of some 8.3 million residents.It was not immediately clear how the mayor's plans would square with those of the state government, which has control over operating restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.