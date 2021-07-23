New York may divest in Unilever due to Israel boycott

An aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that the state has begun a legal review to see if Unilever's decision to withdraw from Judea and Samaria violates the anti-BDS executive order signed in 2016, according to an article by Jewish Insider.
This is the second state to consider withdrawing investments, after Texas announced it may divest from Ben and Jerry's parent company following their boycott.